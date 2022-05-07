Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.61 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

