Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,025 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

