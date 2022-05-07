Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 909 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $57,314,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,737,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

