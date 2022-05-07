Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

