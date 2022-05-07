Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Acquires $12,450.00 in Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director John Lamon purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SHBI stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $398.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

