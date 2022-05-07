Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382.50 ($17.27).

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.66. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 988 ($12.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.11).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($14.98), for a total transaction of £1,199,000 ($1,497,813.87). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19), for a total transaction of £594,295.68 ($742,405.60). Insiders have sold a total of 248,873 shares of company stock worth $299,329,568 in the last ninety days.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

