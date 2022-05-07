Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $21.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $95.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

