Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 42 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 25.28% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.