Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 1,277,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $36.41. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

