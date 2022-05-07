Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OMIC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.30.

OMIC opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

