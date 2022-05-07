Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.571 per share. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

