SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $171.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

