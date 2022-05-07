Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.