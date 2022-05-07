Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Skillsoft stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.