Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 41,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 33,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

