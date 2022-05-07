SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

