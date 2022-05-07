SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.02

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 794535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $889.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

