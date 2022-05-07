Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,395,449 shares of company stock worth $80,882,203.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. 31,983,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,856,036. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.