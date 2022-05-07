SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

TSE:SNC opened at C$25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.14 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNC shares. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

