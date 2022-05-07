Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 127,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 437,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

