Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

