Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $497,000.

ROM traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,998. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

