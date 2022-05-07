Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

