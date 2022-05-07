Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 8.25.

NASDAQ SOND traded down 0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.15. 269,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.59. Sonder has a 1 year low of 3.14 and a 1 year high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. Analysts expect that Sonder will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter worth about $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

