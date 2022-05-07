Sonen Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,546.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average of $197.80.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

