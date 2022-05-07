Sonen Capital LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.06. 428,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,663. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $211.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.