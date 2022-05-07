Sonen Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.86. 1,181,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,316. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

