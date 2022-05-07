Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 53,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 208,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.