Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.