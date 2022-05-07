Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SOVO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 329,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,086. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
