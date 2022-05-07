Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SOVO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 329,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,086. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.