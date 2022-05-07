Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.
Shares of HNDL stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $26.25.
