Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 672 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

