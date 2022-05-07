Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

