Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 814,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 664,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

