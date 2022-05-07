Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $778,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after buying an additional 334,150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.34.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

