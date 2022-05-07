Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,375,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

