Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPLC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

