Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

