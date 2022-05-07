S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $345.76. 3,353,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,911. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $337.96 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

