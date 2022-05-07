S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $441.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI opened at $345.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.94 and its 200 day moving average is $424.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $337.96 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

