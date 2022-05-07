SparkPoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $287,818.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $6.67 million and $287,818.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,584.61 or 0.99952854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029105 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,374,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

