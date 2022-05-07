SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,126,000 after buying an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.