Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00157651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00336421 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

