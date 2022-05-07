Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.