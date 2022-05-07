Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SR. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

