Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.33.

Sprout Social stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Sprout Social by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 256,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 69,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

