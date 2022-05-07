SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

SQZ traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 191,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,319. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

