Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

NASDAQ STAF opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

