StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to report $168.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $163.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $696.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in StarTek by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StarTek by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 33,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,276. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

