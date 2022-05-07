Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Stem stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,121 shares of company stock worth $2,843,950 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Stem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

